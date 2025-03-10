Tony Khan Discusses Not Closing AEW Revolution With Toni Storm & Mariah May's Hollywood Ending
By all accounts, Sunday night's AEW Revolution PPV was an all-time classic event... right up until the main event.
Jon Moxley and Adam Copeland's brawl over the AEW World Championship appeared to miss the mark for many paying customers and online critics. The match wasn't bad per se, but simply failed to live up to the adrenaline filled showcases that preceded it.
The thrilling victories by Kenny Omega and Will Ospreay, coupled with the extremely late opening bell did Mox and Cope absolutely no favors in trying to keep the already exhausted crowd engaged with their ground and pound style fight.
Both men were already facing an uphill climb as the general consensus among the AEW faithful was that Toni Storm and Mariah May's Hollywood Ending had earned the main event spot.
Both women absolutely nailed the violent and bloody conclusion to their 18-month long story arc, which only further drew the ire of fans who wanted to see the AEW Women's Title Match close the show.
During the post Revolution media scrum Sunday night, AEW CEO Tony Khan was asked about his decision to have Mox and Cope go on last. According to Tony, his reasoning had more to do with showcasing the new No. 1 Contender than any of the three men who ended up wrestling in the main event.
"Hindsight is always 20/20, but to me, putting it back together and looking back, [AEW Revolution] is one of my all time favorite shows. Toni Storm was in no condition to come up here, she lost a lot of blood. I thought it was a great moment to Swerve to have that moment and have the crowd come back and do the “Whose House? Swerve’s House.' They didn’t know they would see him again. It was a big reaction and the crowd got behind Swerve at end, which is never a surprise. Start to finish, it was a great show. That would be a great main event and I also thought, in particular, there were a lot of matches that could have been the main event, including any of the last four. That’s why I called it a big closing four. Knowing that Swerve was waiting in the wings and he’s the number one contender, I had a feeling the crowd would get behind seeing Swerve at the end of the show." h/t Fightful- Tony Khan at the Revolution Media Scrum
Jon Moxley retained the AEW World Title by choking out Christian Cage, who had signed his guaranteed anytime contract in the closing moments of the bout to make it a triple threat match.
