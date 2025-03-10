Timeless Toni Storm Gives Mariah May Her Hollywood Ending At AEW Revolution
The Hollywood Ending at AEW Revolution quickly dissolved into an R-rated slasher film.
Timeless Toni Storm defeated Mariah May to retain her AEW Women's Championship Sunday night, but it came at an incredible cost. And that cost may have been a literal bucket full of her own blood.
Pretty early on in this No Holds Barred contest, Mariah gave Toni a Storm Zero onto the steel ring steps and it resulted in a pretty gnarly gash in her forehead. Blood was gushing down her face for much of the match and she would not be the only one to bleed.
With the cast of Queen of the Ring sitting at ringside, both women wrapped their hands in wrestler's tape and then dipped their hands in broken glass from busted champagne bottles. Storm would connect with a glass covered right cross and that strike resulted in red streaming down Mariah's face.
These ladies would then trade numerous Storm Zeroes and Maydays, but neither woman could keep the other down for three seconds. That was until the fight made its way to the entrance ramp.
It was there that Toni would pummel Mariah with the same white high-heeled shoe that May used on her former mentor months ago and then she would whip the challenger profusely with the AEW Women's Title belt. That would be the closest Mariah would come to holding it once again.
Toni Storm would finally put her opponent down for good by delivering a Storm Zero that sent the both women crashing through a table that was set up at the top of the stage.
If this was the ending of their rivalry, it was a very fitting and absolutely violent conclusion.
