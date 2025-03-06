AEW Dynamite Results (3/5/25): Final Revolution Hype, Swerve Stabs Ricochet, MJF Takes Out Page
Just days before they throw down at AEW Revolution on Sunday night, Swerve Strickland got a measure of payback over Ricochet during this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Strickland and Ricochet started off the show with a contract signing in the middle of the ring. Ricochet wasn't wearing the Jimmy Rave robe that belongs to Prince Nana and told Nana not to worry about where it was. He said that he was making some alterations to it.
Both men talked at the other while sitting across from each other at a table. Ricochet harped on how he beat Strickland before and said that beating him again would secure him a shot at a championship in AEW. Eventually, Strickland told Ricochet that he was annoying and interuppted him. Strickland told him he would be coming for revenge at Revolution and that he would put Ricochet in the ground for what he's done.
They signed the contract and then Ricochet tried to stab Swerve again with a pair of scissors. Strickland saw it coming and caught Ricochet's stabbing hand in mid-air. He then pulled out scissors from his own jacket and stabbed Ricochet in the forehead. Ricochet bled as Swerve and Nana left the ring. They will collide in a one on one match at AEW Revolution and the winner will receive an AEW World Championship match.
Much of the rest of AEW Dynamite this week was dedicated to further hyping up the Revolution PPV. The opening match saw Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe defeat Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage. After the match, Ospreay was beat down by Kyle Fletcher and The Don Callis Family.
Ospreay got decimated by Fletcher. Mark Davis wanted to halt the attack and that just urged Fletcher on. So much so, that Fletcher demanded that Davis hit Ospreay -- their former United Empire partner -- with a chair. Davis didn't want to, but did to stay in the good graces of his faction.
MORE: Kazuchika Okada To Face Brody King At AEW Revolution
Adam Copeland defeated his final Death Rider target this week going into his AEW World Championship match against Jon Moxley at Revolution. Cope beat Wheeler Yuta with a Spear and then surprised the world by shaking Yuta's hand in the ring. Cope told Yuta that a move like that is what respect looked like. Yuta looked surprised and shook it back.
Jon Moxley was livid that Yuta shook Cope's hand. He tried to push around and demean Yuta in the ring after the bout, but Yuta shoved Moxley out of the way and left. Moxley walked behind him and the two argued. Moxley then cut a promo and admitted that Cope got in his head, but he said his head was a dangerous place and that now the bars on his cell were figuratively removed. Mox said he would kick Cope's ass because he could and because he wanted to.
The most shocking moment of the show this week came when MJF nearly set Adam Page on fire. MJF waited for Page to arrive at the building for most of the show. When he did, MJF scurried away and Page followed. Page attacked someone that looked like MJF because MJF demanded he dress like him. With Page distracted and attacking the wrong person, MJF hit him from behind.
MJF destroyed Page in the ring, but then poured lighter fluid all over him. MJF seemingly would have set Page on fire, but enough AEW officials and referees eventually hit the ring and pulled him back. Those same officials then forcibly removed MJF from the ring.
In other action, Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford defeated Thunder Rosa and Kris Statlander in a tag team match. The company ran a strong vignette that highlighted the feud between Kenny Omega and Konosuke Takeshita that will come to a head at AEW Revolution in an AEW International Championship match.
Also, Max Caster lost to Jay White in seconds in his own open challenge match and Toni Storm and Mariah May squared off in a final sit down interview with Renee Paquette. Storm said she was sentencing Mary to a lifetime of mediocrity and told Paquette to pray for May and her safety. May blamed Storm for their rivalry, but said it was the trilogy performance that Storm always wanted. Both women stared each other down as the final shot of their feud before Revolution.
In the main event, Ricochet and Kazuchika Okada defeated Swerve Strickland and Brody King. Ricochet illegally used a title belt and smashed Strickland in the head with it to earn the victory over him. Ricochet now heads into Revolution with another pinfall over his opponent.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (3/5/25)
- Will Ospreay, Powerhouse Hobbs, Orange Cassidy, and Mark Briscoe defeated Bryan Keith, Mark Davis, Lance Archer, and Brian Cage
- Cope defeated Wheeler Yuta
- Megan Bayne & Penelope Ford defeated Thunder Rosa & Kris Statlander
