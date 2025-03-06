Big Boom AJ Says Big Justice Is A Future AEW World Champion
Big Boom AJ says his his son and streaming star, Big Justice, has a future in pro wrestling and will be AEW World Champion someday.
AJ spoke with TMPT and revealed just how big of a future he thinks Big Justice has in the wrestling business. AJ says that Justice may just end up being one of the greatest wrestlers in the world.
"I had to settle Big Justice down a little bit because I do think: one day, Big Justice is gonna be one of the greatest wrestlers in the world," AJ claimed. "I do think Big Justice will be AEW Champion one day, but for now we need him in our corner."- Big Boom AJ (h/t Wrestling Inc.)
Big Boom AJ laced up the boots and defeated QT Marshall on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour card last year. At AEW Revolution Zero Hour this weekend, AJ will team with Mark Briscoe and Orange Cassidy to face Johnny TV & MxM Collection.
MORE: Exclusive: How Big Boom AJ vs QT Marshall Match Got Made For AEW Full Gear
Johnny TV challenged him and two partners to a match. AJ selected Briscoe and Cassidy, but revealed in the interview that Justice wanted a spot on the team.
AEW Revolution airs live on PPV and Amazon Prime on March 9 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Other announced matches for the show include Jon Moxley vs. Cope for the AEW World Championship, Toni Storm vs. Mariah May for the AEW Women's World Championship in a Hollywood Ending, Kyle Fletcher vs. Will Ospreay in a Steel Cage Match, and more.
