WWE Reveals Three New Dates For John Cena's Retirement Tour

Blake Lovell

John Cena turned on Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber.
WWE is now advertising John Cena for more shows during his retirement tour.

According to the WWE.com, the 16-time World Champion is set for three new appearances on SmackDown starting in May:

  • Friday, May 30 – Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Friday, June 13 – Lexington, Kentucky
  • Friday, June 20 – Grand Rapids, Michigan

Cena shocked the wrestling world by turning heel at Elimination Chamber, where he aligned with The Rock to take out Cody Rhodes ahead of the WWE Undisputed Championship Match at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

However, Cena refused to explain his actions at the post-Elimination Chamber press conference, simply dropping a microphone before leaving. He was also absent on WWE Raw this week.

Fans will have to wait for his next scheduled appearance on March 17 in Brussels, Belgium, on the WWE European Tour. Cena is also scheduled for the March 24 edition of Raw in Glasgow, Scotland, and the March 31 edition in London, England.

Since the newly advertised events are SmackDown episodes, that suggests Cena's storyline with Cody Rhodes will continue on the blue brand in the post-WrestleMania season.

Cena surprised everyone with his announcement at WWE Money in the Bank 2024 last July that 2025 would be his final year as an in-ring wrestler.

He's chasing a record-setting 17th World title reign, which would break Ric Flair's current record of 16.

