Hulk Hogan Reveals His Reaction To John Cena's WWE Heel Turn
Hulk Hogan is the latest WWE legend to weigh in on John Cena's shocking heel turn at WWE Elimination Chamber.
In an interview with Undisputed's Justin Barrasso, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer shared his reaction to Cena aligning with The Rock at Elimination Chamber, including his thoughts on where the turn ranks among the best in professional wrestling history.
“It’s one of the best heel turns I’ve seen in a long, long time. All the major players were involved. I can’t say enough about The Rock, too–he was incredible. They did it right, I’ll tell you that.”- Hulk Hogan
Hogan also added his predictions for how the John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes storyline will play out on the road to WrestleMania 41 and beyond.
“It’s going to work as long as John wants to stay plugged in. I don’t know his schedule or how many days he’ll work, but he definitely has everyone’s attention. Plus, The Rock is involved, too. This could heat up more than anyone is expecting. It could be so hot that it’s crazy, which will lead to a WrestleMania match you’ll never forget.”- Hulk Hogan
Of course, Hogan made headlines for his own industry-changing heel turn nearly three decades ago, as he joined forces with Kevin Nash and Scott Hall to form the nWo at WCW Bash at the Beach 1996.
Hogan also heard boos the last time he appeared on WWE television, with the Los Angeles crowd letting him have it during his Real American Beer segment on the Raw on Netflix debut on January 6.
As for Cena, his next scheduled WWE appearance is on the March 17 edition of Raw in Brussels, Belgium.
