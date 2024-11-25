Big Boom AJ Suffered Broken Foot Ahead Of Match At AEW Full Gear
Big Boom! AJ left AEW’s “Full Gear” with more than just a win, it seems.
Fightful Select reported that AJ broke his foot prior to his match with QT Marshall but decided to continue with the match regardless of the injury. AEW posted on its X account about AJ’s injury.
"While bringing the BOOM! against @QTMarshall on this past Saturday's #AEWFullGear Zero Hour, Big BOOM! @ajbefumo suffered a broken foot but managed to fight valiantly and earn the victory in his #AEW debut in front of his son, #BigJustice, friend #TheRizzler, more than 10,000 fans at @PruCenter and millions of fans from around the world watching at home,” the company wrote.
Anthony Bowens, former AEW Tag Team Champion, posted praise to his X account following the news.
"You can talk s*** all you want but [Big Boom AJ] not only went out and lit up the audience...he broke his foot, finished the match and I watched him make sure he fulfilled every pic and video request backstage hours afterwards. Respect.”
Marshall, AJ’s opponent, has a different take on his X account.
“Just tell the truth AEW…I hurt him and if it wasn’t for Big Justice, I would have put him down for the count with the newly named ‘Doom Cutter’!”
AJ, part of the internet sensation “The Costco Guys”, was a successful social media draw for AEW. An X post from November 20th featuring AJ and Big Justice that announced the appearance of The Rizzler amassed 10 million impressions and 17,000 likes.
AEW has indicated that they would like to have AJ and Big Justice back for additional appearances.
