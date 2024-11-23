AEW Full Gear 2024 Live Results, Updates, Highlights & More
The stars of All Elite Wrestling come out for the second to last pay-per-view event of 2024 as they present Full Gear from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Full Gear is headlined by four-time AEW World Heavyweight Champion Jon Moxley putting the gold on the line for the first time since winning it back at WrestleDream over Bryan Danielson, when he takes on No. 1 contender Orange Cassidy.
Moxley and Cassidy have wrestled twice on pay-per-view. Moxley won the first match in the headliner at AEW All Out 2023 to win the International belt. The rematch occurred two months later at the 2023 Full Gear with Cassidy reclaming the International strap back around his waist.
AEW Full Gear also features Mercedes Mone defending the TBS Women's Title against Kris Statlander, Bobby Lashley making his AEW PP debut against Swerve Strickland, Konosuke Takashita putting the International title at stake versus Ricochet, MJF taking on Roderick Strong.
More:AEW Full Gear Predictions: Can Orange Cassidy Upset Jon Moxley Again and Become AEW World Champion?
More often than not, AEW delivers on pay-per-view and Full Gear should be no different.
The Takedown On SI will have live coverage of AEW Full Gear starting at 7 p.m. ET.
MJF Returns To The Ring
Up next at AEW Full Gear, MJF takes on Roderick Strong.
Strong won three straight matches to get a crack at the former AEW World Heavyweight Champion. A big chance for Strong in a marquee spot.
ANDSTILL
Private Party overcomes the odds to defeat The Outrunners, House of Black, and The Acclaimed to retain the AEW Tag Team titles.
The Acclaimed were having dissension and it showed at the end as thery couldn't along which allowed Private Party to nail Gin and Juice to remain the champs.
Match didn't seem to get out of the first gear. An odd choice for an opener.
AEW Full Gear Main Card Opener
Kicking off the main card at AEW Full Gear is Private Party defending their newly won AEW Tag Team Titles in a four-way match against The Outrunners, House of Black, and The Acclaimed.
A great way to begin the festivities. A sleeper for possible match of the night.
Big BOOM! AJ Gets First AEW Win
Big BOOM! AJ beats QT Marshall in the featured preliminary match at AEW Full Gear Zero Hour.
AJ hit an impressive superplex and was going for the PowerBoom powerbomb. But Aaron Solo stopped AJ and Marshall hit him with a boot. With the referee trying to get Solo out of the ring, Big Justice nailed Marshall with a spear.
AJ picked up Marshall with the PowerBoom powerbomb to get the win to an eruption from the crowd.
Big BOOM! AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler might not be everyone's cup of tea. But they proved to be entertainers, have respect for pro wrestling and have brought a different set of eyes to the product which is never a bad thing.
The BOOM! vs. The DOOM!
The final match on the AEW Full Gear Zero Hour is Big BOOM! AJ of The Costco Guys taking on QT Marshall.
The relationship between the two goes back to when they wrestled on the indepedent scene in New Jersey.
Marshall turned his back on the TikTok sensation when AJ was signing his one-match AEW contract. Now, the former friends square off one-on-one. Who gets it done?