AEW Full Gear 2024 Results: Jon Moxley Retains In Chaotic Main Event, Kyle Fletcher Upsets Ospreay, New TNT Champ
AEW Full Gear 2024 is in the can and the show featured strong action in matches with many clean finishes.
In the main event of the evening, Jon Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy to retain his AEW World Championship. Moxley made Cassidy bleed early in the match when he bashed his head into the steel steps. Moxley kept pressure on Cassidy throughout the match until Cassidy hit a series of Orange Punches on Moxley for a near fall.
Moxley's Death Riders came to the ring after that, but were met with resistance from The Conglomeration and Willow Nightingale. With chaos around the ring, Cassidy hit Moxley with a briefcase and covered, but Moxley kicked out at the last second. From there and with the referee turned away from the action, Wheeler Yuta interfered and distracted Orange Cassidy, which allowed Moxley to hit him with the Paradigm Shift for the win.
Chaos continued to ensue after the match. Moxley continued to beat on Cassidy, but was confronted by Adam Page. With Page and Moxley in the ring, Christian Cage ran down and tried to cash-in his title shot opportunity. Jay White interuppted that, but was then taken out by the Death Riders. Cameras caught Moxley and his group leaving the arena, but as they tried a car rammed into the truck they arrived in backstage. They drove off in a different vehicle, but Darby Allin crawled out of the wreckage, wanting a fight with Moxley as the show went off the air.
In a major upset, Kyle Fletcher defeated Will Ospreay without the help of his Don Callis Family faction. Ospreay and Fletcher battled all around the ringside area and beat the tar out of one another, but two big moves allowed Fletcher to get the upper hand.
Fletcher connected with a piledriver off of the ring apron and onto steel stairs, but it wasn't enough to get the win. To finish the match, Fletcher hit Ospreay with a brainbuster off of the top rope and onto the ring turnbuckle. From there, Fletcher was able to secure the win -- the biggest of his career.
The other gem of The Don Callis Family had a nice night at the office during Full Gear as well. Konosuke Takeshita successfully defended his AEW International Championship against Ricochet. Ricochet had his moments in the match, but Takeshita carried control for most of it on the way to victory. Takeshita connected with a devastating release German suplex during the bout -- one of many moments that elicited gasps from the crowd.
There was only one women's match on the AEW Full Gear 2024 card and it featured Mercedes Mone defending her TBS Championship against Kris Statlander. Both women pulled out all the stops to have an entertaining bout and the result was really strong counter wrestling with plenty of near falls to go along with it. In the end, Mone was able to roll Statlander up for a pin to retain her championship.
Daniel Garcia is the new TNT Champion. Garcia defeated Jack Perry after Perry repeatedly goaded Garcia into using title belts and other underhanded measures to try and win the match. Garcia refused each time, but was able to get Perry to tap out in the end. The title win is the first singles championship for Garcia in AEW.
Full AEW Full Gear 2024 Match Results
- Private Party defeated Kings of the Black Throne, The Acclaimed, and The Outrunners to retain the AEW World Tag Team Championships
- MJF defeated Roderick Strong
- Mercedes Mone defeated Kris Statlander to retain the TBS Championship
- Jay White defeated Adam Page
- Kyle Fletcher defeated Will Ospreay
- Daniel Garcia defeated Jack Perry to win the TNT Championship
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Ricochet to retain the AEW International Championship
- Bobby Lashley defeated Swerve Strickland
- Jon Moxley defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW World Championship
