Britt Baker Takes Sarcastic Shot at Maya World After Injury Update

Britt Baker and Maya World were feuding before the latter went down with an injury, and both commented on social media after a new report provided an update on the former champion's absence.

Baker, a former AEW Women's World Champion, made her return at AEW All In and cost Maya her TBS Championship. In doing so, she helped Persephone win the gold.

Baker, Persephone, and Hikaru Shida then defeated Maya, Hyan, and Thunder Rosa on the following episode of AEW Dynamite. Maya has been sidelined ever since, as she reportedly underwent a medical procedure.

Maya World | Ricky Havlik - All Elite Wrestling

A new report gave an update on the expected length of Maya's absence, and Baker commented on the situation.

Maya World expected to be out for a few months

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that the belief is that Maya will be out for a few months after her surgery. Further details were not provided.

Baker saw the report on X, shared the tweet, and sarcastically commented. Baker said she was "gutted" by the news and wrote that it's "always the good ones." She also told Maya to get well soon, assuming the injury update was accurate.

Gutted ☹️

It’s always the good ones smh



Get well soon if this is true @MayaWorldd https://t.co/Kn1gmhWKnO — Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) September 25, 2026

In a now-deleted post on X, Maya replied to Baker by writing, "ykw, yeah! You and Perse just don't watch your back at all for 'months.'" The message concluded with a laughing emoji and a praying emoji.

Before Maya's absence, she had been on a remarkable rise in AEW following the tragic death of her brother. After his passing, she received an opportunity to compete in the Owen Hart Cup Tournament and advanced to the tournament finals, where she lost to Mercedes in an instant classic. Still, the match put her in the spotlight, and Maya's momentum continued when she beat Shida for the TBS Championship at AEW Redemption.

Meanwhile, Baker's return at All In sparked plenty of buzz, as she had been absent from AEW programming for well over a year. She has regained her place as a featured member of the women's division, and she remains aligned with Persephone, who is set to defend the TBS Championship at All Out on September 26.

There is currently no official word on when Maya will return to AEW programming. The Takedown on SI will provide more information as it becomes available.