Brody King Announces AEW Dynamite Return Date Following Loss to MJF

The anti-ICE chants don't appear to be going away, and neither is Brody King.

King unsuccessfully challenged MJF for the AEW Men's World Championship Saturday night at Grand Slam Australia, and despite the show taking place in a foreign country, the fans inside Qudos Bank Arena piggybacked off the crowd from the previous match between these two with loud chants of 'F--- ICE' before the opening bell.

This comes on the heels of a report Thursday morning that representatives from Warner Bros. Discovery had blocked Brody from appearing on the most recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

Brody King and MJF | Ricky Havlak - All Elite Wrestling

The claim was that WBD executives were concerned that King's presence would prompt more expressions of displeasure with recent Immigration and Customs Enforcement tactics, which could have potentially drawn the ire of President Donald Trump at a time when the company is seeking federal approval of a proposed multi-billion dollar merger with Netflix.

In the hours after that report came out, a source with Warner Bros. Discovery reached out to The Takedown on SI and vehemently denied that the company had anything to do with King's absence this past Wednesday night. WBD later released the following public statement:

“Warner Bros. Discovery did not have any involvement in Brody King’s upcoming AEW schedule. Any speculation to the contrary is categorically false.”

There were those online who began to speculate about the company's use of the word 'upcoming', but it was reiterated to us that Wednesday's edition of Dynamite was included in the statement.

Brody King is set to return to AEW Dynamite

"Man, I was this close. You know what? Now I can taste it!"



EXCLUSIVE: @BrodyxKing vows to get himself back into the the title hunt after tonight's match vs @the_mjf! pic.twitter.com/YV7ntQ2qZi — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 15, 2026

After Grand Slam Australia went off the air Saturday night, AEW released a digital exclusive featuring King and his tag team partner, Bandido. A pissed-off Brody announced that he was ready to take out his frustrations on anyone who wanted a piece 10 days from now.

"I was this close. Man, I was this close. But you know what? Now I can taste it," King said in his promo. "Congratulations, Max. You just weaseled your way into another win. But I’m not gonna sit around feeling sorry for myself. Bring the biggest. Bring the baddest. February 25th, I’m getting myself back into the world title hunt, and I’m looking for a fight.”

The February 25 edition of AEW Dynamite will take place from the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. The show will run just two weeks out from AEW Revolution, where MJF is set to defend his AEW Men's World Championship against "Hangman" Adam Page.

It's unclear at this time if Brody King will also be appearing on this Wednesday's episode of Dynamite in Sacramento, California.

