WWE Hall Of Famer Believes Hangman Page Should Become AEW World Champion
We may be living in Jeff Jarrett's world, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have high praise to offer for other great wrestling talent.
The WWE Hall of Famer is born and bred from the Memphis wrestling mold, and while he never competed in the territory, it's easy to believe AEW Championship No. 1 contender "Hangman" Adam Page would fit right alongside Jarret. Page defeated Will Ospreay at AEW Double or Nothing to punch his ticket to face Jon Moxley at All In this summer, and was even selfless enough to suggest Ospreay should have won at one point.
Jarrett discussed the main event bout on his podcast this week, and equated Page to an NBA legend in the process.
“There’s just something about that chemistry that I enjoyed," the current AEW talent Jarrett said. "Look, I’m a huge Larry Bird fan. At the end of the day, he made everybody better on the floor. Period. Even his opponents, because his opponents had to play better, or he would absolutely skunk them. I think Hangman has that aura and that charisma and that talent.”
All In is shaping up to be AEW's biggest show of 2025, and will have to compete against a WWE NXT Premium Live Event on July 12. That means a major title match will have to deliver, and Jarrett doesn't just believe it is capable of doing so: he thinks Page should walk out of Globe Life Field as AEW World champion.
“In a lot of ways, I love the outcome for multiple reasons. To talk on Will, he still has this mountain to climb and when he does, it’s gonna be really sweet. The picture of him walking into the O2 in London at Forbidden Door as the champion, I could absolutely see, but as it stands now, it’s not gonna happen," he said.
"The vision of the hangman walking down in Texas with his cowboy sh*t, I can’t tell you how much I’m gonna be pulling for that guy, because he’s worked his ass off. When you kind of know his journey and his story, both in and out of the ring, he’s a man’s man. He will bust his ass. What is best for business, I truly believe, is when he kicks Moxley’s ass, stands tall, and is the AEW World Champion once again."
Page is a former AEW World Champion, but has not held the belt since losing it to CM Punk at Double or Nothing 2022.
H/T Fightful for partial transcript assistance.
