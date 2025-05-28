Latest WWE Rumors On Main Roster Call-ups For Stephanie Vaquer & Jordynne Grace
It was a result that almost no one saw coming. Jacy Jayne defeated Stephanie Vaquer Tuesday night to capture the NXT Women's Championship.
It was not a clean victory as Fallon Henley drilled Vaquer with a kick to the head prior to Jayne connecting with a Discus Forearm, but it doesn't matter. Jacy is the champion and many fans are left wondering what's next for one of WWE's fastest rising stars.
Cory Hays of Bodyslam took to social media last night to give a slight update on the situation regarding Vaquer, whose NXT Women's Title reign came to an abrupt end just days after her successful defense against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground.
While he doesn't address when they are expected to officially sign with their respective brands, Hays says that Vaquer and Grace are indeed main roster bound.
That news should not come as a shock to anyone. Both women were expected to be on the fast track through NXT from the moment they arrived. Grace is reportedly working on a main roster contract already.
The fact that neither The Dark Angel nor The Juggernaut are currently the NXT Women's Champion could be an indication that their call-ups are happening sooner rather than later. But again, there's no current information on a timeline.
According to Hays, whenever it does happen, Vaquer is expected to join recent callup Roxanne Perez on Monday Night Raw. Grace is earmarked for SmackDown, where Giulia recently made her official debut.
Stephanie Vaquer is going to be in Los Angeles for WWE Money in the Bank weekend. She'll team with Lola Vice to take on AAA's Dalys and Chik Tormenta at Worlds Collide at Saturday, June 7.
