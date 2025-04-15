Conflicting Reports Emerge On Mariah May's AEW Contract And Future
Mariah May has been the talk of the wrestling world on Tuesday as reporting emerged that the former AEW women's champion could be WWE bound.
The initial reports, sourced from Wrestling Observer Radio, noted that the belief was that May's contract with AEW would be up later this summer and that she would then be headed to WWE.
It has previously been reported that May signed a two-year contract with AEW in 2023. Dave Meltzer said on Observer Radio that people within WWE "know" that May wants to join the company, and May has been posting cryptic messages of late on Instagram that could be taken as references to her future.
MORE: Saraya Reveals Why AEW Run Fell Short Of Her In-Ring Expectations
Also on Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez claimed that sources within AEW have confirmed to him that May is headed to WWE as well.
Following that initial reporting, both PWInsider and Fightful Select have now chimed in on the situation. PWInsider indicated that their sources claim May still has "significant time" left on her AEW deal. One source claimed she is signed through November 2025, while another said there might be even more time on the contract beyond November.
Fightful Select has stated all along that 2025 is a contract year for May, and that continued to be the case in their reporting on Tuesday. The report further stated that although some in AEW believe May could be WWE-bound, others believe she is simply using her situation to maximize leverage in contract negotiations.
The Fightful report goes on to say that May "has a number of months, at least" left on her AEW deal. They confirm that she initially signed with AEW in August 2023. AEW still hopes to re-sign May when negotiations ultimately conclude this year.
May's last appearance for AEW was her title loss to Toni Storm at AEW Revolution on March 9th. Storm and May's storyline has been considered by many to have been one of the best in the history of AEW.
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
Randy Orton Reveals When He Knew John Cena Was A Special WWE Talent
Roman Reigns Blasts CM Punk and Seth Rollins For Being ‘Pieces Of S***'
Tony Khan Responds To AEW Booking Criticism As Dynamite Surpasses WCW Nitro's TV Run (Exclusive)
The Latest On Brock Lesnar's WWE Status Ahead Of WrestleMania 41