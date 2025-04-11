Saraya Reveals Why AEW Run Fell Short Of Her In-Ring Expectations
Saraya is getting ready to start training for a possible return to the ring.
The former AEW and WWE championship holder last wrestled in October of last year. She amicably split with All Elite Wrestling earlier this year and has been debating her next move.
In a new interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Saraya revealed where she beleives she fell short the last couple of years while wrestling for AEW. Plus, she revealed where she's going to start training soon for her possible return.
“If I do wrestle again, I’m gonna take this year to step outside of it, but I will be going to Natalya’s training school and getting some reps under me so when I do come back, I’m back to being how I wrestled before because I felt like I wasn’t giving it my entire all these past couple of years," Saraya explained.
"I know that — I was like frustrated with myself, I know that I could be better than that. I’m gonna go back and re-learn my life again, it’s going to be fun.”
Saraya told The Takedown on SI two weeks ago that she was planning to take the next year to work on projects outside of the ring, but was open to a wrestling return down the line. Whether that be in AEW or in WWE.
