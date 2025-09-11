Daniel Garcia Turns Heel And Joins Jon Moxley And The Death Riders On AEW Dynamite
Daniel Garcia is officially a new member of The Death Riders. Garcia joined Jon Moxley's faction and attacked Darby Allin at the end of this week's episode of AEW Dynamite. Garcia seemed to be courted by Jon Moxley for weeks and this week on Dynamite, he officially joined the group.
In the AEW Dynamite main event, Moxley and The Death Riders teamed with The Young Bucks to defeat Brodido and The Opps in a match where $500,000 was on the line. The Bucks cheated to win the match, but after the match was when the drama unfolded.
The Death Riders attempted to take out Powerhouse Hobbs, but Darby Allin ran down to make the save. Allin helped The Opps fight off The Death Riders and was about to get his hands on Jon Moxley, but was hit from behind by a masked assailant.
The man revealed himself to be Garcia and then continued to attack Allin at the request of Jon Moxley. Garcia first smashed Allin's face into the mat and then did so into steel chair. As the audience chanted "you sold out" at him, Garcia left through the crowd with Moxley and Marina Shafir. The show went off the air with Allin laying alone in the middle of the ring.
A big push for Daniel Garcia
Garcia siding with Moxley and The Death Riders is the biggest push that Garcia has ever had in AEW. Garcia is a former TNT Champion in the company, but was most notorious for a silly dance move that he would do during matches.
The Garcia attack on Darby Allin for Moxley adds fuel to an already scorching hot feud between Allin and Moxley. Both men have been feuding with one another since the Spring and Moxley took Allin out by throwing him down a flight of stairs.
Allin challenged Moxley to a fight at the All Out PPV event and Moxley accepted. The match will be a Coffin Match -- a Darby Allin specialty.
AEW All Out 2025 airs live on PPV on September 20. Other announced matches for the show include FTR vs. Cope and Christian Cage, Adam Page vs. Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship, The Hurt Syndicate vs. Ricochet and Gates of Agony in a Trios Match, and more.
