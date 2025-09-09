Sting Admits Part Of His Retirement Match Was "The Highlight Of 40 Years"
There are few wrestlers with the legacy behind their name like Sting has. Starting his career in 1985, Sting would go on to become a multiple-time World Champion, wrestle with every major promotion in the United States, and so much more.
After 40 years in professional wrestling, Sting would finally hang up his boots when he retired at AEW Revolution 2024 after a tag match with Darby Allin against The Young Bucks. The match would see several people from Sting's life and career involved, such as Ricky Steamboat, Ric Flair, and his sons Garrett and Steven Jr.
Speaking to The Wrestling Classic at WrestleVerse Fest, Sting would be asked about that match and particularly what it was like seeing his sons donning his face paint and different eras of attire.
"It was exactly as I envisioned it being. It was like a dream, a surreal kind of a situation to actually witness it, even though I had pictured it happening exactly the way it did. But an amazing night. It’s just going to be etched in my mind forever. It’s probably the highlight of 40 years for me."- Sting, The Wrestling Classic
Outside of the moment from Revolution, neither of Sting's sons have done much in professional wrestling. There was a post from a year ago that saw Adam Copeland training after his injury that showed him working with Darby Allin, FTR, and Steven Borden Jr. This came after it was announced that Steven was training to become a professional wrestler.
Sting Wrapping Up His Character
At the start of the year, Sting announced what he is calling the "Now or Never" farewell tour. The tour has seen him traveling to several conventions around the world with the announcement that he is getting rid of the face paint for good after this.
Sting would say on social media, "I have enjoyed meeting fans at events around the world. As much as I have loved interacting with you all in the traditional Stinger war paint, I’ve decided that 2025 will be my last year appearing in full gear. I guess it’s 2025 or never. Wow. Tough to speak that out.”
A few months after the initial announcement, Sting would confirm a whole host of new dates that he would be appearing at, with the last one being on December 20th for WrestleVerse Fest in Pittsburgh, PA.
