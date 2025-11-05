Darby Allin Reveals The Only Pitch AEW Ever Turned Down

Since making his debut in 2019, near the beginning of the company's tenure, Darby Allin has been the resident stunt maniac on a week-to-week basis on AEW television.

Allin has been involved in some of the most dangerous and violent moments in the company's history. Those moments include being hit with a power bomb while in a body bag, getting dragged through a parking lot while in a body bag, tossed through glass and down a story in an empty building, crashing through panes of glass during a Swanton Bomb off a twenty foot ladder, missing a running dive through the ropes and piercing the steel steps, and more. Lots more.

But need we go on?

Darby Allin has made multiple pitches to AEW on stunts and spots throughout the years. and the former TNT Champion has confirmed that only one of his pitches has ever been turned down: getting hit by a car.

Allin talked about the denied spot in a new interview with 3NT Wrestling when he was asked about a pitch that got denied.

“Yeah. Get hit by a car," Allin said, confirming the one pitch of his that got denied by AEW. "If anybody knows anything that I do, I don’t like there to be a lot of safety nets with anything. I like to just go out there and go crazy … I don’t do good when there’s a lot of rules.”

Darby Allin pitched Mount Everest, AEW said "yes"

Darby Allin delivers his swanton bomb at Revolution | AEW

Allin has had a busy 2025 in and out of AEW. Allin successfully climbed Mount Everest this year, a goal that he longed to achieve.

In the company, he's been involved in a nearly year-long feud with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders.

At All Out this year, Allin lost to Jon Moxley in a Casket Match, but he got his revenge at WrestleDream last month. At that show, Allin did the unthinkable and made Moxley say "I Quit" for the first time ever to win their "I Quit" Match.

Allin is scheduled to continue his feud with The Death Riders inside of Blood and Guts, where he will team up with members of The Conglomeration to take on Moxley's crew in the most dangerous match that AEW has to offer.

AEW Blood and Guts takes place on November 12 from the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. At the event, AEW will present the first-ever women's Blood and Guts match. Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Megan Bayne, Marina Shafir, & Mercedes Moné are scheduled to face Jamie Hayter, Queen Aminata, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Toni Storm, & Kris Statlander.

