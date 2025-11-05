Former AEW And ROH Champion Gives Update On Injury Return
Brian Cage has been a part of All Elite Wrestling since he debuted in the promotion back in 2020, working under Taz and kicking off the Team Taz faction that would see Ricky Starks and Hook eventually join.
Cage hasn't been seen on AEW television since March earlier this year, last having a six-man tag match against Powerhouse Hobbs and The Conglomeration on an episode of Collision. He ended up tearing his quadriceps during a match on an independent show in Los Angeles, which is expected to keep him out for around a year.
Cage himself would provide an update on social media, letting fans know that he has some less-than-stellar news regarding his return.
"There is an issue on the operation I had on my right knee. I was fighting an uphill battle that no amount of therapy, modalities, stem cells, peptides, etc we're going to fix. I have to go back under the knife for them to try to fix or correct the situation."- Brian Cage
He further mentions this is the longest he's been out of action in his entire career, but hopes to get the best-case scenario and return a better version of "the machine."
AEW Stars Working On Getting Back In The Ring
There are a decent number of names who haven't appeared in AEW as of late due to injuries, acting, and other factors. Will Ospreay is someone in a similar situation to Cage, as it was recently shown that Ospreay is doing far better with his recovery, but is still extremely far from a return to the ring.
Another top star in MJF has been away for the last few months due to the filming of Violent Night 2. While the timeline for his return hasn't been confirmed yet, it was reported that production on the film is wrapping up, which hopefully means the former AEW World Champion will be back before too long.
As far as Brian Cage goes, hopefully, he can make it back before the culmination of the storyline that is seeing a divide between his Don Callis Family members. It would be interesting to see what role he plays in this potential feud if he makes it back in time.
The Takedown on SI wishes Cage the best on a speedy and safe recovery.
The Latest with WWE, AEW, & More
Former John Cena WrestleMania Opponent Doesn't Believe He'll Actually Retire
Did WWE Quietly End LA Knight's Pursuit Of The World Heavyweight Championship On Raw?
WWE Reveals Dates For Upcoming SmackDown And Saturday Night's Main Event Shows In Canada
Former WWE And NXT Wrestler Blasts Company Following Release