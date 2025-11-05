Tony Schiavone Gives Reaction To "Hangman" Adam Page's Costume On AEW Dynamite

Last week's AEW Dynamite was a special Halloween-themed episode titled Fright Night, which saw wrestlers donning Halloween costumes, such as AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander as Goku Black from Dragon Ball Super, Bryan Danielson as Hechicero, and more.

One of the most talked about costumes of the night was that of AEW Men's World Champion "Hangman" Adam Page. He would make himself look like Tony Schiavone, including the Phantom of the Opera mask that Schiavone himself had.

Speaking on his What Happened When podcast, Schiavone talked about the angle with Adam Page and what exactly made that come together.

"Hangman had talked to me about this for a couple of weeks. I was like, ‘Sure, whatever you want to do. It’s fine.’ I wasn’t sure what day it was going to happen. He talked about it for a couple of weeks, and then it hit me, ‘Of course, Halloween edition.’ We worked on the exchange of the tie, the glasses, and the jacket. We both had white shirts on." Tony Schiavone

Schiavone continues to mention certain aspects, such as Page putting padding on his stomach and trying to replicate the way Schiavone walks.

"He had put a little padding on his midsection. I said, ‘Hang on just one second. I don’t think I’m that fat.’ He said, ‘I don’t think so either, but I’m going to put this padding on. It’s okay.’ Then he said, ‘I need to watch you walk to see how you walk.’ I was walking backstage and he would start walking. I said, ‘You walk like an old f****** man. I don’t walk like an old man.’ Then, I thought, ‘I am an old man.’ So, maybe I do" Tony Schiavone [H/T Fightful]

Overall though, Schiavone said he was skeptical about it at first, but Page pulled it off and the fans seemed to really enjoy it.

Best Costumes From Dynamite And Collision

Not everyone decided to get fully decked out for the Halloween season, but there were at least a few wrestlers who tried to do something besides their standard gear for the night.

As mentioned, Kris Statlander had a pretty fun reference to Dragon Ball Super as Goku Black. Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford on Collision also continued to wear their Poison Ivy and Harley Quinn-themed gear, tying into the cross-promotion between DC Comics and AEW.

Honoring heritage through art.



Step backstage with ROH World Champion & AEW World Tag Team Champion @Bandidowrestler as the AEW Glam Team creates his Día de los Muertos-inspired masterpiece! pic.twitter.com/jj0eUFrbDd — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 2, 2025

One of the best had to be that of Bandido, however. He had a Dia de los Muertos-inspired paint job on his body. AEW would even post a backstage video showing how the paint was done.

