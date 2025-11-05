WWE Star Grayson Waller Confirms Reconciliation With Taylor Swift

Attention!!!

WWE star, Grayson Waller, and worldwide pop culture icon, Taylor Swift, have reconciled. Well, according to Waller, anyway.

Grayson Waller has fought the best WWE has to offer over the years. He's competed against Sheamus, Oba Femi, Penta, Ludwig Kaiser, and many others since making his debut on the WWE main roster. None of the opponents holds a candle to Taylor Swift fans, or Swifties, as they are known.

In 2023, Waller made waves with the Swifties when he insulted Taylor Swift by saying that Travis Kelce settled for a six when he started dating Swift, who is now his fiancée. In a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Waller opened up about the feud with Taylor Swift fans, almost fighting Kelce, and the fact that he has now fully reconciled with Swift.

"Swifty fans are mean," Waller said. "There was one lady who was talking about how I had no lips. Never in my life have I thought about not having lips, and I’m looking at the mirror like, do I not have lips? They got my head a little bit."

Grayson Waller vs. Taylor Swift

Austin Theory & Grayson Waller | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Waller confirms that he was nearly forced to confront Travis Kelce about his comments regarding Swift, but then said a common appearance at a party put both back on good terms. Waller and Kelce crossed paths at a Tight End University party this year.

"I’ve said multiple times, I’ll fight Travis Kelce. And then I see how big tight ends are and how big he was. I’m gonna win, but it’s gonna be scrap ... They all know Sheamus. So they’re all coming up and talking to him, and then Kelce comes up. Here we go. And he was super nice, Cena-esque ... Super chill." Grayson Waller

Waller continued his Tight End University story and said that he asked Kelce about when he would do something in WWE. He also said that it was at that party where he and Swift reconciled after his comments years earlier.

"Didn’t get to meet Taylor officially. She did walk past me at some stage, and I had to move and go, oh, sorry. And she said, Thank you. So I think that’s the reconciliation ... She was just sinking beers with the boys, just hanging upstairs. I was like, she’s good, good for her. There we go, reconciliation. I think the circle’s done." Grayson Waller (h/t Fightful)

Waller and tag team partner, Austin Theory, were moved to the WWE Raw brand at the beginning of 2025 when the WWE transfer portal opened. Theory got hurt soon after and he and Waller split because of the injury.

Since then, Waller has joined forces with The New Day and has teamed with them to take on The War Raiders, Penta, and other Raw stars.

In addition to his work on Raw, Waller spent time in NXT this year, returning to the brand to wrestle Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at the Vengeance Day PLE in February.

Waller also participated in the number one contender battle royal for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the October 20 edition of Raw. He hasn't been featured on the show since.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

Cody Rhodes Teases The Rock’s WWE Return As 'The Final Boss'

Drew McIntyre's WWE Contract Details Reported After Public Offer From Rival Company

AEW Dynamite Preview (11/5/25): Start Time, Match Card, How to Watch & Live Stream

Former AEW And ROH Champion Gives Update On Injury Return