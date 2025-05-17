Darby Allin Update: Original Plans For AEW Return Revealed
AEW star Darby Allin has been absent from television for close to five months.
The former AEW TNT and Tag Team Champion last wrestled on the December 22nd edition of AEW Dynamite at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City. That bout was a time limit draw with Ricochet as part of the Continental Classic tournament.
The reason for Allin's absence, as has been well-documented, is his climb of Mt. Everest. This had been a goal of Darby's for many years and one that he finally set out to accomplish in early 2025.
In a new report from Fightful Select, it was revealed that AEW officials communicated back in January that Allin would not be available for a return to AEW until "Spring."
The report goes on to note that AEW had hoped for Allin to return at the time of the Owen Hart tournament, and the plan was for Allin to be featured on the Double or Nothing PPV card. Obviously, that did not come to pass as Double or Nothing is next weekend and the tournament has long been underway.
It typically takes people 6-10 weeks to climb Mt. Everest. Allin began his climb in April, and he posted an update on his Instagram on May 5th that showed him doing a kickflip while at 20,958 feet elevation.
