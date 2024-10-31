Update on Dustin Rhodes' Expiring AEW Contract [REPORT]
It's been over a month since Dustin Rhodes last stepped foot inside the squared circle and the reason may have to do with his AEW contract, which was reportedly set to expire toward the end of September or early in October.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has been able to confirm that negotiations between The Natural and AEW are ongoing, but nothing has apparently been finalized at this time.
At 55 years-old, Rhodes is on pace to wrestle more matches in 2024 than he has in six years. He's currently one half of the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champions and one third of the ROH World Six Man Tag Team Champions.
Rhodes has been a stable fixture in All Elite Wrestling programming since the early days of the company and he has also been helping out creatively with the Women’s Division behind the scenes.
Even though it's been over a month since he last wrestled, Rhodes has stayed busy. He announced the creation of the Rhodes Wrestling Association back on September 22, with the promotion's first show coming up in just over three weeks.
We'll keep you updated on Dustin Rhodes' contract situation with AEW as soon as more information becomes available.
