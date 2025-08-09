Eddie Kingston Gives Update On Potential AEW Forbidden Door Appearance
AEW Forbidden Door is taking place in just a few weeks on August 24th, with the event set for the O2 Arena in London, England.
One AEW talent who isn't scheduled for a match at the event is Eddie Kingston, who has been recovering from a leg injury sustained last year. The injury saw Kingston fracture his tibia, tear a meniscus, and tear his ACL. He was believed to be out of action until May 2025 at least.
Eddie has been showcasing his road to recovery online while working with fellow wrestler Cezar Bononi.
This latest video has Eddie speaking about Forbidden Door and how he will be missing the event, but he also claims that he hopes to be wrong and make an appearance at the pay-per-view.
I am disappointed that it looks like, I’m just saying it now, it looks like I’m not going to be able to do Forbidden Door again. My thing is, everybody else has their favorites, and my favorite was always Forbidden Door. It’s s*** I like to do. That’s the s*** I like. For me, Forbidden Door will always be the big one.- Eddie Kingston [h/t Fightful]
Kingston continues:
The Japanese dudes are my dudes. I wanted to fight Shingo (Takagi), Yuya (Uemura), Shota (Umino), Taichi. There are so many. Missing it, as of right now, missing it two years in a row sucks. Hopefully, this comes out and I’m wrong and I’m actually at Forbidden Door- Eddie Kingston [h/t Fightful]
Eddie Kingston's Role Before Injury
Kingston's last match before taking this year off was at NJPW STRONG Resurgence, where he faced Gabe Kidd in a No Rope Last Man Standing match with Kingston's NJPW STRONG Openweight Championship on the line.
This was the last of the three titles Kingston held during his reign as a Triple Crown Champion, with the other two titles being the AEW Continental and ROH World Championships.
He would lose those titles to Kazuchika Okada and Mark Briscoe respectively before the Last Man Standing bout.
