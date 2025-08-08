How To Watch AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door 2025: Date, Start Time, Card, Location & Live Stream
The fourth iteration of AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door is swiftly approaching, and this time the interpromotional extravaganza will be live from London, England on August 24.
Already announced for the card is "Timeless" Toni Storm versus Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship. ROH Women's World Champion Athena was the winner of the women's Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas, entitling her to an AEW world title match at a time of her choosing, and she chose Forbidden Door.
For weeks, Storm and Athena have traded both words and blows, with Athena even scoring a pinfall victory over the AEW Women's World Champion in tag team action. In her record fourth reign as champion, Toni Storm has been an unstoppable force, defeating the likes of Megan Bayne, Mina Shirakawa, and Mercedes Moné. Will the Fallen Goddess be the one to end the Timeless era?
Speaking of Mercedes Moné, she'll have three challengers at Forbidden Door as she defends her TBS title in a four-way match versus representatives from AEW, CMLL, and STARDOM. England native Alex Windsor was determined to be the AEW representative via a four-way match on Dynamite. The other competitors will be determined by the respective promotions.
With titles from America, Mexico, England, Austria, and more on her shoulders, there's no doubt that Mercedes Moné is the CEO of women's wrestling. However, it's important to note that Moné lost the NJPW Strong Women's Championship in May in a three-way match with AZM and Mina Shirakawa without being pinned. Will she be able to hold on to the TBS Championship in a four-way with even higher stakes?
In his first defense of the AEW Unified Championship, Kazuchika Okada will face Swerve Strickland. Their rivalry began due to Okada's frustration that his friends, the Young Bucks, lost their EVP titles at the hands of Strickland and Ospreay at All In Texas. Since then, Okada and Strickland have feuded, constantly interfering in each other's business.
On Collision, Swerve Strickland laid down the challenge for Forbidden Door and Okada (accompanied by Don Callis) accepted, setting the match in stone for a clash of two of AEW's biggest stars. This also sets a high precedent for the AEW Unified Championship to be treated like a second world title in the company since its creation.
Also, the Hurt Syndicate will defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships at Forbidden Door. Their opponents are being determined in an eliminator tournament. FTR will face Brodido (Brody King & ROH World Champion Bandido) in the final for a shot at tag team gold. Which team will punch their ticket to the O2 Arena?
On the NJPW side of things, much is still unknown due to much of the roster being occupied with G1 Climax 35. What we do know for certain is that NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi will be having his last match in the U.K. at Forbidden Door London as he continues his road to retirement.
Here is everything we know about AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door from London, England. Check back for updates as more matches are announced for the event.
AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London date:
Date: Sunday, August 24, 2025
AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London time:
Time: 1 p.m. ET /10 a.m. PT/ 6 p.m. BST
AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London location:
Location: O2 Arena, London, England, UK
How To Watch AEW Forbidden Door London:
Streaming: Prime Video, PPV.com, Fubo, and YouTube in the United States and internationally on Triller.
AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door London Card (Announced):
Toni Storm (c) vs. Athena for the AEW Women's World Championship
Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship
The Hurt Syndicate (c) vs. The winner of FTR vs. Brodido for the AEW World Tag Team Championships
Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Alex Windsor vs. TBD STARDOM Talent vs. TBD CMLL Talent for the TBS Championship
The Latest On AEW, NJPW, & More
G1 Climax 35 Nights 7-12 Results: Tanahashi Reaches 100 G1 Wins; Multiple Ties Lead Block A, Block B
AEW Talent Reportedly Having Issues With MVP, The Hurt Syndicate Backstage
Dustin Rhodes Confirms Major Double Surgery For August 21st
Pat McAfee Blasts 'Bum A** Suits' After Historic WWE And ESPN Deal