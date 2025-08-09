Update On Wardlow's Potential Return To AEW Programming
Wardlow could be nearing his long-awaited return to All Elite Wrestling.
The former TNT Champion was spotted backstage at AEW Dynamite this past Wednesday night, which was held in Wardlow's hometown of Cleveland, Ohio.
This was at least the third time that Wardlow has paid a visit to his colleagues amid a lengthy hiatus from television. He's been sidelined since AEW Dynamite Big Business back in March 2024 due to a shoulder injury that was then compounded when he was involved in a car accident.
Wardlow has since been medically cleared to compete and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select has reported that he did meet with AEW President Tony Khan earlier this year to discuss his return. However, an opportunity outside of the ring delayed that from happening.
After being cast in the upcoming American Gladiators reboot series for Prime Video, both Wardlow and Tony Khan agreed that it wouldn't make much sense for him to come back to AEW just to immediately have to take time off again.
Wardlow has reportedly wrapped filming on American Gladiators
The path may now be clear for Wardlow to finally return to the ring as Sean Ross Sapp has now confirmed that his filming schedule for American Gladiators has wrapped for the time being. Now, it appears to be a matter of figuring out the creative side of things.
"It was stated by people in the know that American Gladiators actually filmed two seasons worth of content," Ross Sapp reported Friday night. "Those in AEW claim there have been discussions about how to bring Wardlow back, but we've not heard details on those discussions as of yet."
MORE: Former WWE And AEW Star Confirms He's Retired From Professional Wrestling
The new American Gladiators series will feature a professional wrestling crossover element as two-time Grand Slam WWE Champion Mike 'The Miz' Mizanin was signed on to host the show.
He was absent from WWE programming for the past two months while he was filming content for both the series and his new 'Miz Golf' YouTube channel.
The Miz picked up right where he left off Friday night on SmackDown, continuing his tag team program with Carmelo Hayes.
In addition to The Miz and Wardlow, American Gladiators is set to feature AEW star Kamille, former WWE Superstar Eric Bugenhagen (Rick Boogs) and two-time OVW World Heavyweight Champion Jessie 'Mr. PEC-Tacular' Godderz.
A premiere date for the series has not yet been announced.
