Eddie Kingston Opens Up About Mental & Physical Challenges Of Rehabbing Leg Injury
Eddie Kingston is still working his way back to full health after suffering a serious leg injury that's kept him out of action for months.
The Mad King broke his leg and tore both his ACL and meniscus during a match with Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence last May.
Unfortunately, the rehabilitation process has not been without it's complications. Kingston was a guest this week on the Wrestling With The Narrative Podcast and said the last several months have been both mentally and physically challenging.
“Physically, I feel like s***. Mentally, I feel like s***. So everyday, I’m just working on getting better. You know what I’m saying?"
It turns out just getting into physical therapy was struggle for Kingston as he ran into insurance troubles. Around the time he was finally able to start PT, he had a completely different medical issue crop up.
"I started getting stomach issues. I had to wait a long time, they had to do a thing where they put a camera down my throat," Kingston said as the issues were causing incredible pain. "It was nothing serious because I’m still awaiting for results, but from the initial thing he was like no cancer, no ulcer, no nothing. My primary doctor was like, ‘How’s stress for you?’ [laughs] I said, ‘How long do you have, do we need a therapist to come in here?’ They’re trying to get me to not stress out, calm down.”
Kingston also spoke about how much professional wrestling means to him and that not being able to have that in his life has taken it's toll on him mentally.
“Thank god I have a good lady and I got good friends around me, I’m not gonna mention who because some work at other companies [laughs] and I don’t want to ruin their stuff. I have good people around me, I really do and it just takes me a while to open up about it." h/t Fightful.
Kingston went on to say that his entire answer was just a longwinded way of saying he's doing okay. There's currently no timeline for his return to the ring.
