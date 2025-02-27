Wrestling On FanNation

Bayley Once Again Disappointed With WWE2K25 Rating: "Someone Got It Out For Me, Dude"

Bayley is officially done with the developers at WWE 2K25 after getting shafted again with her overall rating for the video game.

Rick Ucchino

Bayley feels disrespected again by WWE 2K25
WWE.com

Bayley being disappointed in her rating for the yearly WWE video game is becoming an annual tradition.

The Role Model was informed of her number at a WWE 2K25 press event in Indianapolis ahead of this year's Royal Rumble and was less than enthused when she found out that she was only an overall 87 in the game this year.

That results in just a two point increase from her rating in WWE 2K24, even after winning the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble and the WWE Women's Championship over IYO SKY at WrestleMania XL.

Bayley had given herself a modest score of 93.

"This is really starting to grind my gears," Bayley said when asked for her thoughts on the 87 rating. "Someone got it out for me, dude. 2K25, you've had it out for me from the very beginning."

Looking utterly defeated in the video that was posted on the WWE 2K25 X accounut Thursday morning, Bayley said she wasn't going to freak out over her rating anymore and told the game creators to do as they please.

Bayley was far from the only WWE Superstar who was cannoyed by their rating this year. Nia Jax felt massively underrated at 88 overall. And even the game's cover star, Roman Reigns, was left unimpressed by his 96 rating.

The Standard Edition of WWE 2K25 is set to release on March 14, with early access for the Deadman and Bloodline Editions available March 7.

