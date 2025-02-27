AEW Dynamite Results (2/26/24): Cope Targets Death Riders, Takeshita Defends Title, Ospreay Beats Keith
The rivalry between MJF and Adam Page hit a new level on this week's episode of AEW Dynamite.
Page started the show and decimated Aaron Solo in seconds. After the match, Page grabbed a steel chair and said he wouldn't leave the ring until MJF came out to face him.
MJF quickly came out and held a white towel in his hand that was covered in blood. MJF ran down Page again, but then revealed that the blood belonged to Christopher Daniels. AEW cameras showed a fallen Daniels backstage that was a bloody mess. Page ran back to protect his friend and get to MJF, but MJF was long gone. The two will face each other in a match at AEW Revolution.
MORE: Will Ospreay Shares Emotional Message For AEW Fans, Wrestlers & Tony Khan
The Don Callis Family had a rough week. Brian Cage and Lance Archer were upset by The Outrunners in a tag team match. Plus, after securing Bryan Keith to take on Will Ospreay, Ospreay got the upper hand with a victory. Ospreay attacked and brawled with Kyle Fletcher right after his win.
The most newsworthy part of the show this week came when Swerve Strickland challenged Ricochet to a rematch. Ricochet initially declined the match, but Prince Nana told him that if he took the match, it would be to become the number one contender for the AEW World Championship. Upon hearing this news, Ricochet accepted the terms and the match was on.
Cope has vowed to take out each member of The Death Riders and took two members out this week. He brawled with Claudio Castagnoli backstage and eventually that fight spilled into the ring. There, The Death Riders almost overwhelmed him, but a save by Jay White pivoted the odds back in his favor.
Cope hit the Conchairto on Castagnoli as Jon Moxley looked on. He then eyed the same devastating move with a chair on Marina Shafir, but Willow Nightingale walked to the ring and did it instead. Later in the show, Cope, Willow, and White put Claudio and Marina into an ambulance.
In other news, Mercedes Mone ran away from Momo Wantanabe backstage after Billie Starkz ran into Mone. After scurrying away, Momo Wantanabe held up Mone's TBS Championship. Also, The Outrunners upset Brian Cage and Lance Archer in a tag team match and Daniel Garcia took the loss in his trios match with FTR against The Undisputed Kingdom.
In the main event that included tables and other violence, Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy to retain his AEW International Championship. Takeshita now moves on and will face Kenny Omega for that championship at AEW Revolution on March 9.
Full AEW Dynamite Results (2/26/25)
- Adam Page defeated Aaron Solo
- Will Ospreay defeated Bryan Keith
- The Outrunners defeated The Murder Machines
- The Undisputed Kingdom defeated FTR and Daniel Garcia
- Harley Cameron defeated Deonna Purrazzo
- Konosuke Takeshita defeated Orange Cassidy to retain the AEW International Championship
The Latest On WWE, AEW & More
WWE's Saudi Arabia PLE Plans For 2025 And 2026 Revealed On TKO Group Earnings Call
TKO Announces Takeover Event In Kansas City Featuring WWE, UFC And PBR
Ricky Saints Cuts Emotional Promo After Successful NXT Debut In Cincinnati