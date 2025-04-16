AEW Grand Slam Mexico Announced For Historic Wrestling Venue
AEW is set to bring its promotion to Mexico for the first time in 2025, and it will do so in a major way.
The company announced Wednesday morning "AEW Grand Slam Mexico" will be held Wednesday, June 18, replacing that week's planned standard episode of AEW Dynamite. The event will be held in partnership with CMLL. Like all episodes of Dynamite, it will be available on TBS, Max, and Fox Sports Mexico.
Additionally, the show will be held at the historic Arena México in Mexico City, the country's premier venue for pro wrestling. The arena is the home of CMLL shows and its programming,
No specific names have been advertised for the show as of yet, though Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, and several AEW luchadors, including Hologram and Komander, are featured on the promo image.
The "Grand Slam" theming follows up the "Grand Slam Australia" show held earlier this year, a show that saw Toni Storm defeat Mariah May down under to win the AEW Women's World Championship. The "Grand Slam" name stems from the annual show AEW has held at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, N.Y. every year since 2021, the first of which saw Bryan Danielson wrestle his debut match with the company against Omega.
Tickets for the Mexican show go on sale April 26. Meanwhile, AEW Dynamite will surpass WCW Nitro as the longest-running wrestling show on TNT and TBS this week, something Tony Khan opened up to The Takedown on SI about exclusively.
