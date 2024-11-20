Exclusive: Costco Guy AJ Explains Why He's Coming To AEW Dynamite
The Big Boom! is coming to Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite as TikTik sensation Costco Guy AJ will be appearing on the show for the first time ahead of his match with QT Marshall on Saturday as part of AEW Full Gear's Zero Hour. The event takes place at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.
Real name A.J. Befumo, along with his son Big Justice, have over 2.3 million followers on TikTok. The match with Marshall was designed to be a feud based around social media. Befumo's been promoting the match on a recent episode of The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon and a recent confrontation where Befumo delivered a special powerBOOM! to Marshall at an independent wrestling show in October.
Some people around wrestling have questioned why this match is even happening. To the shock of some, AEW announced on Sunday that AJ would be appearing on Dynamite. The mindset for Befumo to come in front of the AEW audience three days before Full Gear was quite simple.
"I think because there's always something for everybody in pro wrestling," Befumo told The Takedown. "We've really been building up the match on TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, X, and Snapchat. Now, the pro wrestling fans that do consume pro wrestling, whether on TBS or pay-per-view, it's time for Big Boom! AJ to get out there, make an introduction, come through the curtain, meet everyone, and get that connection. It's time to do that now because Saturday's right around the corner."
It is unknown if Marshall will be on Dynamite. That didn't stop him from releasing a diss track about AJ and Big Justice on Monday.
Befumo could have released a track. But he wants his retribution to be inside the ring at AEW Full Gear.
"He's gonna pay for that one," Befumo explained. Listen, it's easy to record a song. It's easy to turn on the camera. It's not that that easy to step in the ring with Big Boom AJ.
"My rebuttal is going to be Saturday night. That's the only rebuttal I need when I Power Boom QT Marshall right through the middle of the ring at the Prudential Center."