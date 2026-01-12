Latest On Chris Jericho's Status Ahead Of Monday Night Raw

It appears that there will be no walls breaking down this afternoon on Monday Night Raw.

The latest word on Chris Jericho's immediate future came from PWInsider earlier this morning. Mike Johnson is reporting that there are no plans for WWE to feature the nine-time world champion at the show this afternoon in Duüseldorf, Germany.

Rumors about a WWE return for Jericho have been swirling for weeks, with many fans anticipating that his comeback would take place this past Monday night in Brooklyn, New York. That obviously did not end up happening, and as of this writing, the former AEW Men's World Champion is still listed as an active member on the All Elite Wrestling website.

Chris Jericho | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

Jericho's AEW contract was expected to expire at the end of 2025, but in his latest report, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was unable to confirm whether any additional time was added to the deal due to his ongoing hiatus from television.

The next date to watch for Chris Jericho to resurface, if it's not going to be for AEW, is this coming Thursday night.

Could WWE help TNA Wrestling pull off a shocker?

Have you heard the news? Everybody is talking about the #TNAiMPACT premiere on @AMC_TV THIS THURSDAY LIVE at 9/8c from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas!



Get tickets HERE: https://t.co/ExkKtFAL5O pic.twitter.com/wmRmJlszaK — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 10, 2026

TNA iMPACT! is set to debut on the AMC Network on Thursday, January 15, and Andrew Baydala of Final Bell Media recently reported that Y2J is interested in working for TNA Wrestling for the first time in his 30 plus year career.

"There's a lot of smoke around this from what I was gathering from people who were calling and texting me who would know, that Chris is very interested in working TNA. What a statement it would be if Chris Jericho shows up on the first episode of TNA on AMC."

Baydala did not directly say that Jericho is expected to be in Dallas, Texas for the show this Thursday, but he did theorize that it could be a possibility. He would then be available to wrestle this coming Saturday at TNA Genesis, before making his return to WWE in time for the Royal Rumble. Again, this is all in theory.

While Chris Jericho is not expected to be on WWE Raw, fans could still witness a return or two when the show goes live at its special 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) start time. LA Knight was reportedly scheduled to travel to Germany as of Sunday afternoon, and after missing several months of action due to shoulder surgery, Chad Gable is expected back on television ahead of the Royal Rumble.

