Latest On Chris Jericho's Status Ahead Of Monday Night Raw
It appears that there will be no walls breaking down this afternoon on Monday Night Raw.
The latest word on Chris Jericho's immediate future came from PWInsider earlier this morning. Mike Johnson is reporting that there are no plans for WWE to feature the nine-time world champion at the show this afternoon in Duüseldorf, Germany.
Rumors about a WWE return for Jericho have been swirling for weeks, with many fans anticipating that his comeback would take place this past Monday night in Brooklyn, New York. That obviously did not end up happening, and as of this writing, the former AEW Men's World Champion is still listed as an active member on the All Elite Wrestling website.
Jericho's AEW contract was expected to expire at the end of 2025, but in his latest report, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select was unable to confirm whether any additional time was added to the deal due to his ongoing hiatus from television.
The next date to watch for Chris Jericho to resurface, if it's not going to be for AEW, is this coming Thursday night.
Could WWE help TNA Wrestling pull off a shocker?
TNA iMPACT! is set to debut on the AMC Network on Thursday, January 15, and Andrew Baydala of Final Bell Media recently reported that Y2J is interested in working for TNA Wrestling for the first time in his 30 plus year career.
"There's a lot of smoke around this from what I was gathering from people who were calling and texting me who would know, that Chris is very interested in working TNA. What a statement it would be if Chris Jericho shows up on the first episode of TNA on AMC."
MORE: 20 Greatest WWE Wrestlers Of All Time
Baydala did not directly say that Jericho is expected to be in Dallas, Texas for the show this Thursday, but he did theorize that it could be a possibility. He would then be available to wrestle this coming Saturday at TNA Genesis, before making his return to WWE in time for the Royal Rumble. Again, this is all in theory.
While Chris Jericho is not expected to be on WWE Raw, fans could still witness a return or two when the show goes live at its special 2 p.m. ET (11 a.m. PT) start time. LA Knight was reportedly scheduled to travel to Germany as of Sunday afternoon, and after missing several months of action due to shoulder surgery, Chad Gable is expected back on television ahead of the Royal Rumble.
Rick Ucchino is the Assistant Editor & Content Coordinator for The Takedown on SI. He also works full-time for 700WLW Radio in Cincinnati, Ohio as a local news and sports anchor, in addition to his time covering the Cincinnati Bengals for Sirius XM. Rick has been on the professional wrestling beat since 2019, having provided coverage for a number of outlets, including Fightful, SB Nation’s Cageside Seats and the Bleav Podcast Network. With an educational background in theater, creative writing and journalism, Rick focuses primarily on the storytelling aspect of pro wrestling, but he’s no stranger to the squared circle himself. He had the privilege of training with former WWE & WCW cruiserweight Jimmy Wang Yang for nearly two years and retired early due to back issues with a perfect 1-0 record in singles competition. Rick is a married father of two incredibly adorable children, who are budding pro wrestling fans themselves. Much to the chagrin of their mother. You can reach Rick at rwucchino@gmail.com