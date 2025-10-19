Former AEW Producer Criticizes Extreme Spot From WrestleDream Main Event
With the exception of some very unlucky Amazon Prime Video viewers who saw their feed get cut off during the AEW WrestleDream main event, wrestling fans witnessed a truly unhinged 'I Quit' Match between Darby Allin and Jon Moxley Saturday night.
Allin picked up the win thanks to a massive assist from the returning Sting, but not before he was put through the wringer by Moxley and the Death Riders.
He had wood skewers pounded underneath his fingernails, a taser thrust into his midsection, and then he suffered a Death Rider off the ring apron through two tables.
There was also a point in the match where Claudio Castagnoli chucked Darby several feet out of the ring and onto the commentary desk. Still, no single spot was more controversial than when Allin was essentially waterboarded inside a fish tank.
Former AEW Producer Sarah Stock was one of the more notable people to offer up criticism of the spot, believing that some younger fans may attempt to recreate what they witnessed at home.
"You know who should stop this? Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home."- Sarah Stock on X
It is worth a reminder that no move performed inside a wrestling ring should be recreated without proper training and guidance, especially an extreme spot such as this one. Whether or not you personally believe that the use of the fish tank in a professional setting was a step too far is entirely subjective.
Sarah Stock departed All Elite Wrestling this past spring
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select confirmed that Stock had been let go by AEW back in April, but a reason for her termination has never been reported.
"Stock was known among talent to be stern with guidelines as a producer/agent/coach," Ross Sapp said in his April report. "We've heard that she did raise issues with the company's mental health program and department being heavily shifted, but haven't heard if that contributed to the departure."
While she hasn't wrestled in a few years, Sarah Stock is an accomplished in-ring performer. She had a lengthy reign as the Wonder of Stardom Champion and captured the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles on two different occasions.
Stock was a producer for WWE between 2015 and 2020, and she had been with AEW for two years at the time she was let go from the company.
