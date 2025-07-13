Hangman Adam Page Defeats Jon Moxley To Win AEW World Title At AEW All In 2025 Thanks To Swerve Strickland
The main event of AEW All In Texas 2025 saw Hangman Adam Page challenge Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship in a Texas Death Match.
For the closing contest for this over five-hour pay-per-view, both stars received superstar entrances with Hangman getting a live performance that saw the return of his original theme song "Ghost Town Triumph," while Moxley came out in a pickup truck alongside The Death Riders stable.
With this stipulation, fans knew what to expect. There would be blood, weapons and violence at a high volume. This had everything in that regards right from the opening bell of this headline bout.
Right from the early going, both competitors came out swinging with Page screaming at Mox that this is Texas Death. It didn't take too long before both champion and challenger pulled out forks with Hangman putting Moxley in a triangle and stabbing at his head to make him bleed.
The AEW World Champion would pull out some barbwire and use it to make the challenger bleed as well. There would be steel chairs wrapped in barbwire and chards of glass used in this spectacle of brutality.
The Death Riders would get involved and looked to help Mox to victory, but Will Ospreay came down to have Page's back. However, the heels' numbers advantage got the better of him and led to Ospreay having a chair stomped over his neck to be stretchered out of the stadium.
After both opponents went through a pair of barbwire tables, Claudio Castagnoli pulled out a plastic bag for Wheeler Yuta to give to Mox, but then Darby Allin showed up in a video from the top of Mount Everest to warn the champion that he's coming back to take everything from him.
Bryan Danielson then showed up, making his return in a Blue Panther mask to attack The Death Riders. Darby then arrived from the rafters like Sting and got to the ring where he delivered a Coffin Drop onto all three male members of The Death Riders at ringside before brawling with them through the crowd.
It looked like Hangman had this won with a Deadeye off the apron through a table, but Marina Shafir helped Moxley to his feet before the count of 10. This led to The Young Bucks showing up to deliver the EVP Trigger to Page.
Following Mox and Shafir pulling out a bed of nails, the champion delivered a stomp and Paradigm Shift on his opponent on the bed, but Page made it to his feet at nine. Mox then wanted Marina to get the AEW World Title briefcase.
However, Prince Nana appeared and handcuffed Marina to a chain at ringside. Meanwhile, Swerve Strickland appeared with the steel chain Hangman left in his locker room on AEW Collision and took out The Young Bucks.
In a cathartic moment, Swerve handed the steel chain to his long time blood rival in an act some fans didn't think they would see. Hangman used the chain to punch Mox and then delivered a Buckshot Lariat onto the bed of nails.
Finally, Hangman hung Moxley with the steel chain over the top rope until The Death Riders leader had no choice but to tap.
In one of the most emotional victories in AEW history, Page achieved his redemption and unlocked the briefcase to reveal the AEW World Championship for the first time in over nine months. The fans celebrated their triumphant hero.
The Death Riders have been vanquished, Moxley's reign of terror is over and Hangman has finally been redeemed from his past by climbing the mountaintop to become the new AEW World Champion to end one of the greatest pay-per-views in company history, AEW All In Texas.
