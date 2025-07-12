Athena Wins The Women's Casino Gauntlet Match At AEW All In Texas; Becomes #1 Contender For Women's World Title
ROH Women's World Champion Athena is the new #1 contender for the AEW Women's World Championship.
Athena pinned Mina Shirakawa to win the Women's Casino Gauntlet at All In Texas and earn a guaranteed shot at the AEW Women's World Championship.
There were two qualifying matches in the weeks leading up to All In to determine the #1 and #2 entrants into the match, won by Kris Statlander and Megan Bayne, respectively.
Also in the match were Interim ROH Women's TV Champion Mina Shirakawa, Tay Melo, Willow Nightingale, Julia Hart, Thekla, Queen Aminata, and Thunder Rosa.
Making her AEW debut in the Women's Casino Gauntlet was Alex Windsor, an accomplished veteran on the British independent scene who was the longest-reigning RevPro Undisputed British Women's Champion at 769 days.
Also making her AEW debut was former IWGP Women's Champion Syuri, who recently announced she is taking a break from STARDOM to go on an overseas excursion. Last night at Supercard of Honor, a video package ran to announce that Syuri would be spending some time in AEW and ROH.
Athena will face the winner of the Toni Storm vs Mercedes Moné world title match taking place later tonight at a time of her choosing.
