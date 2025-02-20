Harley Cameron Discusses Losing To Mercedes Moné At AEW Grand Slam
Harley Cameron hoped Mercedes Moné would feel the wrath at AEW Grand Slam in Australia last weekend. Unfortunately for her, the wrath was only marginally felt.
Moné held on to retain the TBS Championship against Cameron in front of the latter's hometown crowd. But that didn't mean it wasn't a valuable experience for the 31-year-old rising AEW star.
Speaking with Matt Camp on Busted Open After Dark, Cameron discussed what she took away from getting the opportunity to face the future Hall of Famer on the big stage.
“I think that not winning that day lit a fire in me and I came home not feeling defeated, I came home feeling inspired. I want to do better, I want to be better, I want to learn more," Cameron said. "My main goal and prerogative is to just expand in every way that I can. I want to be in the ring, I want to be training, I want to be learning from the best, I want to be doing everything possible to know that the next time that opportunity comes, that I’m gonna keep evolving and getting further and further in the progression of my career.
"I haven’t been doing it very long, I’m very proud of myself where I’m at now, but Mercedes is absolutely incredible. She’s one of the best wrestlers alive and it felt very good having that competitive match with her and she brought out something new in me, she pushed me to new levels and I took a lot of positivity away from it. I just wanna come back better than ever and that’s the goal.”
Cameron may have to wait a bit for a rematch though, as Moné will now face Momo Watanabe at AEW Revolution for the title.
