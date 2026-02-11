Major Update on Private Party's AEW Status Ahead of Dynamite

It's been a very long time since we've seen Private Party on AEW programming.

Isiah Kassidy and Marq Quen haven't been seen on AEW programming since dropping the Tag Team Titles to The Hurt Syndicate on the January 22, 2025, episode of Dynamite.

Over the summer, there were reports that WWE had interest in Private Party and that their contracts with AEW would be expiring soon. Despite those reports, several months later, both Kassidy and Quen remain under contract to the company. Ahead of tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, where a Wild Card team will compete for a shot at the Tag Team Titles, we have a pretty big update on Private Party.

#AEWDynamite

LIVE, 8/7c on TBS + HBO Max

TONIGHT!



3-Way Tag Team #1 Contenders Match@DezmondXavier/@TheBadReed vs Wild Card Team vs @YoungBucks



The Rascalz, Young Bucks + a Wild Card Team battle for a future shot at FTR’s AEW World Tag Team Titles, TONIGHT! pic.twitter.com/gC5sMAq0M5 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 11, 2026

According to Fightful's Sean Ross Sapp, when AEW sources were asked about Private Party potentially being tonight's Wild Card team, they weren't given a specific answer. However, it was reiterated that the duo is still under contract with the company. It's also mentioned that the team had been backstage at some recent AEW events.

Regarding a potential jump to WWE, sources told Sapp that it is far more likely you'll see Kassidy and Quen back on AEW programming before we would see them in WWE.

Pressure on AEW to deliver on tonight's "Wild Card" tease

It's been a very long time since AEW has heavily advertised a surprise like this on Dynamite. The company has a history of hit-and-miss moments when it comes to delivering on things like this, and there seems to be a lot of pressure online for this Wild Card team to deliver.

Private Party | Lee South - All Elite Wrestling

It's not likely the Wild Card team would be one we've been seeing on a weekly basis over the last few months. This needs to be either a big return or a shocking debut that no one sees coming. It's hard to imagine AEW would be advertising this for a whole week if Tony Khan didn't have something big up his sleeve.

MORE: Who is the Mysterious 'Wild Card' Team on AEW Dynamite?

AEW has been riding a lot of momentum in recent weeks, and they have a very big show coming up this weekend with Grand Slam: Australia. The last thing the company can afford to do is disappoint with tonight's surprise.

While a date for the winner's title shot against FTR has yet to be revealed, the prevailing theory is that this match will take place at AEW Revolution next month in Los Angeles.

The Latest On WWE, AEW, & More

AEW Dynamite Preview (2/11/26): Start Time, Match Card, How To Watch & Live Stream

Kenny Omega Open to Another AEW Title Run — But There’s One Condition

More Details About Samoa Joe's Injury Have Been Revealed

Swerve Strickland Reveals the Most Underrated Talent in AEW