Jack Perry's Tumultuous Journey Back To AEW's All In
Considered a pillar of AEW, Jack Perry has had a memorable year since All In last year. Everyone knows about the backstage incident with CM Punk, which was aired on AEW television. The incident was a moment that Perry has seemingly put behind him as he prepares to put the TNT Championship on the line against Darby Allin in a Coffin Match at All In this Sunday.
An event that Perry needed to put behind him is now the event where the so called Scapegoat can prove that he has always belonged on the big stage.
Perry could have easily thrown AEW and his colleagues under the bus after the incident in 2023. Instead, the TNT champ put his nose to the grindstone and worked to put himself in the position to be back on the All In card in 2024. A stint in Japan and embracing the heel role, Perry's on-screen character is the exact opposite of what it was just a year ago.
There's no question that what happened at All mIn last year has changed Perry's approach to his career. However, whatever negative impacts it may have had on Perry, he hasn't allowed that to be shown to the public. Perry has handled the backlash of this ordeal professionally and now has the chance to prove that the past is the past and that the Scapegoat is still one of the pillars of this brand.
