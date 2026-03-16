Jet Speed And Mistico Win AEW World Trios Championships, Mistico Officially Signs With AEW

Jet Speed and Mistico are the brand new AEW World Trios Champions.

Jet Speed, which is comprised of Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight, teamed with Mistico and defeated Kazuchika Okada, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis of The Don Callis Family to win the championships at the AEW Revolution 2026 event on Sunday night.

The match was a hard-hitting affair that featured a multitude of saves and near falls from both teams. Knight was the star of the match. He landed the pinfall for his team after a reverse splash from the top rope and halfway across the ring in distance. Knight pinned Davis to get the win.

TRIPLE TOPE SUICIDA and the momentum just exploded!



Watch #AEWRevolution LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/KnVSiZnkVe — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 16, 2026

The AEW World Trios Championships have seen some turmoil in recent weeks. Within the last month, the titles changed on twice. Jet Speed and Adam Page won the titles, but then lost them to The Don Callis Family on AEW Dynamite.

During that match, MJF interfered to cost Page and his team the titles. Page and MJF are opponents in the main event of Revolution. Now, those titles are back around the waists of Jet Speed again.

Mistico is All Elite

Mistico | AEW

After the match was over, Mistico and Jet Speed celebrated in the ring together. As they did, the classic "All Elite" graphic was shown in the building that made Mistico signing with the company official. Mistico is a cross over star from CMLL. He's been a part of AEW programming for a lot of the last year. He's now officially a member of the AEW roster.

AEW Revolution has been a PPV event full of surprises and returns. Ronda Rousey made her AEW debut at the PPV event. She walked out and into the ring after Toni Storm defeated Marina Shafir. It appeared as if Rousey and Storm would throw down and start fighting, but AEW officials broke them up.

In other return news, Will Ospreay made his AEW return at Revolution. Ospreay has been out of action since last summer with a neck injury. He appeared after Jon Moxley retained his AEW Continental Championship against Konosuke Takeshita.

Ospreay hit the ring after the match and tried to attack Moxley for putting him on the shelf an injuring him. Ospreay got some shots in, but was eventually stopped by The Death Riders. Ospreay fought back and cleared the ring. He didn't address the crowd, but he looked healthy.

Finally, Kenny Omega returned at Revolution. Omega ran out to save Brody King from a Swerve Strickland attack after their match. Omega was put on the shelf by Strickland just a couple weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.