Jim Ross Heaps Praise On Mercedes Moné Following AEW Full Gear
Rave reviews continue to pour in for both Mercedes Moné and Kris Statlander following their TBS Championship Match at AEW Full Gear.
Both women put on a nearly 20-minute clinic, the longest run time for a women's match in AEW history, that reportedly received high praise backstage and is now getting some public adulation as well.
Speaking on the most recent episode of Grilling JR, All Elite Wrestling commentator Jim Ross gave Moné a special tip of the cowboy hat.
"Without a doubt, best match that Mercedes Moné has had, in my opinion, since coming to AEW," JR said. "I’ve been waiting on that match."
Mercedes defeated Kris Statlander to retain the TBS Championship at Full Gear and found a new gear in the process. Having offered some misconstrued constructive criticism in the past, Good Ol' JR was thrilled to see Moné take her game to a higher level that he was confident she could reach.
"All I was ever saying was, we haven’t seen the best of her yet. Meaning that there’s a significant upside to this young lady, who has a great look, great presence, and then all of sudden, on Saturday night, we saw the best of Mercedes Moné. It was very impressive."
There's no denying that 'The CEO' put on a show at Full Gear, but it takes two to tango. Kris Statlander turned in a performance that was equally as impressive this past weekend. Arguably to best of her AEW career. The extra effort put forth by these ladies, both during and prior to this match, paid off in a big way.
The reigning TBS Champion spoke to The Takedown on SI prior to Full Gear and Moné said she made sure to get in the ring for a few training sessions in preparation for Statlander. Knowing all too well that facing an opponent with a discernible size advantage provided her a golden opportunity to have, what some now say, was her best match in AEW.
More: There's Nothing Anyone Can Say To Waver The Confidence Of Mercedes Moné [Exclusive]
"I have such amazing matches with stronger people and people who are bigger than me because I love doing high flying stuff," Mercedes told The Takedown. "I love when I can have a good base to try out these cool new moves that I have imagined in my head."
Our entire interview with Mercedes Moné is now available on The Takedown on SI YouTube Channel. Make sure to subscribe and turn on notifications so you don't miss out on more of our exclusive content.
—Your one-stop shop for all things professional wrestling—
Exclusive: Mercedes Moné Says Be Prepared For What Harley Cameron Will Bring To The Table In AEW
Adam Copeland Provides Injury Update; Jokes Family is Ready For His AEW Return