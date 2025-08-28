Jim Ross Provides Major Update On AEW And WWE Contract Status
Jim Ross was set to become a free agent shortly, but his future with AEW is now locked in, at least for the next year.
"The Voice of Wrestling" has been the soundtrack of wrestling fandom for five decades, and he made the jump from WWE to AEW in 2019 when the company launched. While many had speculated he could be wrapping up his career with WWE, which he worked for across two tenures from 1993 through 2019, that does not appear to be the case.
The 73-year-old Ross revealed on his "Grilling JR" podcast this week that he has re-signed with AEW on a one-year contract extension.
“I signed a new contract for a year. Got that done before I left. One year, next summer. Next August, I think it is,” Ross said on the show. “My schedule is basically to work pay-per-views and assorted appearances on TV. I expect to do all pay-per-views and we’ll see where that takes us. I’m happy with my deal.
"Tony [Khan] and I spent a lot of time together in London, talking about my deal and his plans for me. I’m still figured in very strongly.”
MORE: Jim Ross Critiques Commentary In WWE, AEW, And TNA
Despite the WWE rumors, Ross asserted he does not see himself returning to WWE for the foreseeable future.
“I saw somewhere online, somebody sent me something where I was negotiating with WWE to go back. I hadn’t heard that one. I haven’t talked to them. No plans to go back,” he said.
JR's Cancer Battle
Ross has battled a variety of health issues over the years, including three different battles with cancer.
The play-by-play man was diagnosed with skin cancer in October of 2021, and promptly underwent treatment before returning to broadcasting. He also noted in February of 2024 that he had surgery on his right hip to address a cancer diagnosis as well.
Ross then would announce in May of this year that he had colon cancer, and had surgery to remove it shortly thereafter. He revealed he was cancer-free in June, and would show up at AEW All In: Texas to be a part of the last few matches on the show.
The WWE Hall of Famer also called matches at this past weekend's AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door pay-per-view, which is where he solidified his new contract alongside AEW founder Tony Khan. He has not given any indication of plans to retire any time soon.
H/T WrestlingNews.Co for partial transcript assistance.
The Latest on WWE, AEW, & More