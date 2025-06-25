Jim Ross Announces He's Cancer Free, Ready To Return For AEW All In Texas
Hall of Fame broadcaster Jim Ross shared spectacular news on Wednesday.
During the latest episode of the Grilling JR Podcast, Ross announced that he is officially cancer-free after undergoing surgery for colon cancer back in May.
It was just this past week that Good Ol JR said that he was feeling pretty good, and he had hopes of returning to work at AEW All In Texas next month in Arlington. He's doubling down on those comments this week.
"I'm tired of sitting at home. I'm excited about the opportunities that await. I am feeling better. My plan is to be in Dallas for the big event. You always want to be near or attached to the big events that the company you're working for is promoting.
I'm excited about the opportunity to get back in the saddle and kick some ass at some of these events. I'm feeling better. You never know about tomorrow. The cancer is gone, which I'm very happy to say. I'm blessed that my health has returned and I'm feeling pretty damn good." h/t Fightful- Jim Ross
Congratulations to Jim Ross. We can't wait to hear him back on the call in All Elite Wrestling.
