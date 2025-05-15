Jim Ross Publicly Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Jim Ross took to social media on Thursday afternoon to announce that he was diagnosed with colon cancer. The current AEW announcer and WWE Hall of Famer says he's heading for surgery and asked fans for prayers and support.
"Diagnosed this week with colon cancer," JR wrote. "Surgery being scheduled in the next week or two. I appreciate your concern and support."
Ross has had a few health issues over the years, but has still been able to call a variety of different matches within AEW.
Good Ol' JR is a legend in the pro wrestling business, having been a iconic voice behind major companies and promotions like Mid-South Wrestling, WCW and WWE. Ross also held an office position as the Talent Relations Director during his time with WWE, in addition to his role in the commentary booth.
Ross worked on and off for WWE until 2019. That year, he decided not to renew his contract and instead joined the upstart All Elite Wrestling promotion with Tony Khan, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho.
Ross was the lead play-by-play announcer for the inaugural episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT in the fall of that year. He has since taken a step back from regular weekly announcing, but has dropped in for major matches on AEW PPV's.
There is no word at this time as to how long Ross will be away from AEW or when exactly his surgery will take place.
