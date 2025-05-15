CM Punk Sets Record Straight On Saudi Arabia "Hate" Ahead Of WWE Night Of Champions
The working relationship between WWE and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been a controversial one dating back to the very first show a decade ago, and one of the company's biggest stars (and believed critics of the deal) may soon make his Saudi debut.
CM Punk has only been around for the last year and a half of this partnership, but he's yet to appear on any of the Saudi Arabia Premium Live Events since he's been back in WWE.
It's long been the belief that Punk was opposed to working the Saudi shows, but many fans have been left wondering if he has changed his tune after being briefly featured in the promotional video for WWE Night of Champions coming up next month in Riyadh.
During a recent Instagram live session, Punk was asked by someone in the chat about his hatred of traveling to Saudi Arabia. His response was short and to the point.
"I don't hate coming to Saudi, I've never been to Saudi."- CM Punk on Instagram
An appearance in a promotional video is hardly a firm confirmation that Punk can be expected at Night of Champions, but it certainly seems as though that door has been left open.
With Saturday Night's Main Event and Money in the Bank still ahead on the calendar, it's impossible to tell where the company will be - creatively speaking - once June 28 rolls around. Punk is just as likely to be in the main event as he is to miss the show entirely.
If Punk does continue his streak of missing out on Saudi Arabia Premium Live Events, his status for the start of WrestleMania season next year will be extremely interesting to monitor. Riyadh is set to host the 2026 Royal Rumble this coming January.
