Lilian Garcia Announces Return To WWE At Upcoming Saturday Night's Main Event
Lilian Garcia is due back inside a WWE ring very soon.
Garcia, who left her full time role in the company back in March after returning late last year following Samantha Irvin's shock exit, took to Instagram to announce her return for Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24th.
In her post, Garcia wrote:
9 more days until I’m back on the mic inside a wrestling ring in front of the best fans in the world! 🎤🤗- @liliangarcia / Instagram
@wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event on @nbc @peacock can’t get here soon enough!! Let’s gooooo!! 🔥🔥🔥
Announcing her full-time exit following the March 14 episode of SmackDown, Garcia revealed that she would be staying on for Saturday Night's Main Event and other special appearances for WWE. She wrote on Instagram:
"But now I have some news that this was my last show as the full-time SmackDown announcer. A new era is upon us BUT I will still be with the company as I will be announcing for all @wwe Saturday Night’s Main Event shows on @nbc & @peacock, singing at certain special events, AND currently working on other show ideas with WWE!"- @liliangarcia / Instagram
Garcia would also reveal on a March 25 episode of Insight with Chris Van Vliet that her initial return to WWE Raw and SmackDown is what led to her involvement in Saturday Night's Main Event. She said:
"But what was so beautiful that has evolved from it is that even though I’m not going to do the full-time SmackDown announcer anymore, they said, ‘You know what? We love having you [be a] part of this. We want to extend. We want you to Saturday Night’s Main Event. We think you’re a perfect fit for that.’
"I love it, I get to wear gowns for that, we dress up a little bit...Then they’re like, look, we’ve got a lot of other shows that we know we’re in talks right now on what we can do. So I’m like, whatever you guys need. Again, whatever you need. Just put me in coach, I’m here."
Saturday Night's Main Event is set to take place on May 24th in Tampa, Florida. Announced matches for the show include John Cena vs R-Truth, Jey Uso vs Logan Paul for the World Heavyweight Championship and CM Punk & Sami Zayn vs Seth Rollins & Bron Breakker.
