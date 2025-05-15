Rhea Ripley, Natalya & More Show Off First Wrestling Photos After Saraya Sparks Trend
Wrestling stars are posting their first promo photos on social media.
On Tuesday, Saraya took to X (formerly Twitter) to share her first wrestling promo pic and prompted others to do the same. In her post, she wrote "Okay wrestlers. Please share your first wrestling promo pic. I’ll go first."
And since that post, a number of wrestlers have joined the trend (if they were able to find their picture), including Rhea Ripley, Natalya, Piper Niven, Michin and more. The throwback photos show the baby-faced stars at the very first stage of their careers, offering a glimpse into the past. See their photos below.
Rhea Ripley
Natalya
Piper Niven
Michin
Shotzi
India Hartwell
TJ Wilson
MORE: Latest Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Rhea Ripley lashes out at fans on social media
Also on X yesterday, Rhea Ripley expressed her displeasure with a certain contingent of wrestling fans and their treatment of women's wrestling. In her post, Riply wrote:
Women’s wrestling fan
- “women deserve better”
(Same breath)
- “she’s sleeping with her boss that’s why she’s where she is”
- “She should retire”
- “She doesn’t deserve it”
- “She’s handed everything and never worked for anything”
- “I hope she gets injured”
YOU guys are the real reason it’s so difficult to be taken seriously as a women’s wrestler.
If YOU put as much effort into your own miserable lives as you put into degrading successful women, then maybe you would accomplish something yourself.
The tweet quickly picked up steam, amassing 40,000 likes, over 8k retweets and nearly 2,000 comments, with many fans showing support for the former WWE Women's Champion. Saraya also quoted the post, adding the comment, "Oooo baby. This is so accurate."
