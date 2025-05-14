Latest Update On Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
When will Cody Rhodes make his return to WWE television?
Fans have been speculating as to Rhodes’ next move after he lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to John Cena at WrestleMania 41, which ended his one-year run with the title after winning it from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40.
However, while Cena has berated the WWE universe week after week and most recently one-upped Randy Orton at Backlash, Rhodes has been absent.
But it appears the former champion may be on his way back sooner rather than later.
According to WrestleVotes via Sportskeeda’s Backstage Pass, Rhodes is currently scheduled to appear at WWE Money in the Bank on June 7 in Los Angeles, but it’s unknown whether he’ll wrestle on the PLE.
“I do believe he’s still scheduled to be a part of the Money in the Bank show," the report stated. "Don’t know if he’s wrestling, don’t know if that’s when his return will happen. But as far as I know, he will be in Los Angeles for that PLE.”
It’s worth noting that Rhodes is still being advertised on WWE.com for this week’s SmackDown in Greeneville, South Carolina.
WWE has not yet announced Rhodes for the show.
While the expectation is that Rhodes will earn a rematch for the title, Cena currently has his hands full with another opponent in R-Truth.
After Truth showed his support for Cena by interfering in the Backlash main event, the 17-time World Champion hit an AA on him through a table in the post-show press conference. It’s rumored that Cena and Truth will face off at Saturday Night’s Main Event on May 24.
Other upcoming WWE PLEs include Night of Champions on June 28 in Saudi Arabia, and the two-night SummerSlam on August 2 and August 3 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
