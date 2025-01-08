JoJo Offerman Expected To Work More With AEW After Collision Guest Spot [Report]
Former WWE ring announcer JoJo Offerman made a surprise appearance for All Elite Wrestling this past weekend, and new report suggests it won't be her last.
JoJo was at the Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, NC for Saturday's edition of AEW Collision and did some ring announcing work for a dark match prior to the show going live on TNT and the Max steaming service.
Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select says folks in AEW that he has spoken with expect that JoJo will do more with the company in the future, but very little specifics were offered as to what her role would be and when fans might see her on AEW programming.
AEW already has a full allotment of ring announcers that includes industry vets Justin Roberts and Bobby Cruise, as well as Arkady Aura.
It's been nearly four years since Offerman quietly left WWE after a lengthy tenure that began back in 2013, when she was just 19-years-old.
JoJo served as a ring announcer and backstage interviewer and even trained to wrestle, although Ross Sapp did not indicate whether she has any interest in a return to the ring.
We'll keep you updated on Offerman's status with AEW as information becomes available.
