Hulk Hogan Reportedly Stunned By Boos Received At WWE Raw On Netflix Premiere, Future WWE Appearances In Doubt
What's Hulk Hogan gonna do when the Intuit Dome crowd for the first-ever episode of WWE Raw on Netflix boos him out the building?
Hogan was reportedly stunned by the crowd reaction during his appearance and a source told Daily Mail that if he wasn't there on business to promote his new beer, he'd have handled the situation differently.
"Did Hulk think he was going to be cheered? Especially bringing out Jimmy Hart, who everyone likes, and who was also waving an American flag at the time... that is a resounding yes," the source said.
"So, when he came out, got booed, and then went to the back after his promo, he was instantly disappointed that the fans turned on him. But he wasn't p*ssed!
"Had it not been for him being there to promote his beer, he would have leaned into it a little more, but he just had to get through the promotion of it all. The fact that he was booed, everyone talked about it, and he's been in the wrestling business long enough to know, that even a bad reaction goes a long way, because if they aren't cheering for you or aren't booing you then they don't care at all.
MORE: WWE Raw On Netflix Listed Among Top TV Shows In The United States On Streaming Giant
The Daily Mail source indicated that Hogan was going to try and use the reaction for more business. Hogan wasn't publicly promoted for the show, but appeared during the final hour and right before the main event. Jimmy Hart waved an American flag as Hogan spoke about Netflix and his beer as being good tag team partners for WWE.
As soon as Hogan got into promotion mode, the audience turned on him and gave him boos. Even during Hogan's iconic, "Whatcha gonna do" line, the audience continued the negative reaction and booed.
Though Hogan may think he can turn the opportunity into business, WWE may be holding off on future live appearances by him. Wrestlevotes is reporting that WWE will stay in business with him for documentary interviews, commercials, and merch, but that he won't be on television as often.
“I think they may do a lot of documentary interviews with him going forward. I think they may have him on commercials. His numbers do incredibly well on WWE Shop, so they’re going to keep him around. But I think as far as live appearances, you may not see him as often.”- Wrestlevotes
Prior to the Raw on Netflix appearance, Hogan last appeared live on WWE programming in 2023. He appeared via video in 2024 for the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Hulk-A-Mania.
