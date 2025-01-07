Becky Lynch Reportedly Signs New Contract With WWE
The Man is sticking with the WWE.
A new report by Sean Ross Sapp at Fightful indicates that despite not being on the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere Monday night, she has signed a new contract with WWE. The length and terms of her new deal were not available.
An early report coming out of the show last night was that Lynch was replaced by The Undertaker after Rhea Ripley won the WWE Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan. That report appears to have been false, as Sapp indicates that Lynch was never scheduled to be on the show and that she wasn't even in Los Angeles.
Lynch's contract with WWE expired in June, but reports indicated that the plan was for her and WWE to come to an agreement together once she was ready. According to Fightful, plans for a Lynch return and plans for her at WrestleMania are not set at this time. That said, she is expected to be factored into WWE plans for the biggest show of the year once she's back.
Lynch had a strong 2024. She wrestled Rhea Ripley in a WrestleMania championship match -- one that she lost. After WrestleMania, she won the WWE Women's World Championship, but eventually lost that to Liv Morgan.
Last night at the WWE Raw on Netflix premiere, Ripley defeated Morgan to win back the championship.
